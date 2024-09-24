Ellie on the Aux: The pump-up playlist behind NY Liberty’s viral mascot

Ellie the Elephant joins singer Ciara on stage during a concert at her home court, Barclays Center. Ellie was received with roars from the crowd, with Ciara noting, ‘We ain’t never seen no mascot like Ellie, baby.’

It’s game day at Barclays Center, and the New York Liberty are ready to hit the court for game two of the WNBA playoffs — but no one is more hyped than Ellie the Elephant, the team’s viral mascot with an ear for music and a trunk wave that can bring the crowd to its feet.

In an exclusive interview with Brooklyn Paper, Ellie’s handler revealed her top-secret pre-game pump-up playlist, and let’s just say it’s as wild as you’d expect from a 10-foot elephant with dance moves that could put TikTok stars to shame.

Known for her court-side antics, Ellie has a routine that keeps her energy as high as a fourth-quarter comeback. As the history-making Liberty gear up for another playoff run, the team’s secret weapon may just be her carefully curated playlist.

What exactly does an elephant listen to while gearing up to support one of the WNBA’s hottest teams? Here’s a sneak peek at Ellie’s go-to jams: