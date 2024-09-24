Quantcast
This is a cartoon os a man looking like he is going to a party.

Arts & Entertainment

Ellie on the Aux: The pump-up playlist behind NY Liberty’s viral mascot

By Posted on
Ellie the Elephant joined singer Ciara on stage during her concert at Barclays Center. Ellie was received with loud applause and cheers from the crowd, with Ciara noting “We ain’t never seen no mascot like Ellie, baby."
Ellie the Elephant joins singer Ciara on stage during a concert at her home court, Barclays Center. Ellie was received with roars from the crowd, with Ciara noting, ‘We ain’t never seen no mascot like Ellie, baby.’
Photo courtesy of New York Liberty

It’s game day at Barclays Center, and the New York Liberty are ready to hit the court for game two of the WNBA playoffs — but no one is more hyped than Ellie the Elephant, the team’s viral mascot with an ear for music and a trunk wave that can bring the crowd to its feet.

In an exclusive interview with Brooklyn Paper, Ellie’s handler revealed her top-secret pre-game pump-up playlist, and let’s just say it’s as wild as you’d expect from a 10-foot elephant with dance moves that could put TikTok stars to shame.

Ellie entering Barclay's Center to watch the New York Liberty go against Washington Mystics.
Ellie the Elephant entering Barclays Center (on her birthday) to watch the New York Liberty face the Washington Mystics.Photo courtesy of New York Liberty

Known for her court-side antics, Ellie has a routine that keeps her energy as high as a fourth-quarter comeback. As the history-making Liberty gear up for another playoff run, the team’s secret weapon may just be her carefully curated playlist.

What exactly does an elephant listen to while gearing up to support one of the WNBA’s hottest teams? Here’s a sneak peek at Ellie’s go-to jams:

Illustration by Brooke Begley

About the Author

Related Articles

More from Around New York