Brooklyn Children’s Museum to celebrate 125 years with free weekend event

Founded in 1899, the Brooklyn Children’s Museum will host a weekend of free festivities on Dec. 21 and 22, featuring interactive exhibits, dance programs, and screenings of classic cartoons.

The Brooklyn Children’s Museum is celebrating its 125th anniversary with a weekend of free festivities.

The milestone celebration on Dec. 21 and 22 will include activities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, featuring dance programs, meet-and-greets with artists from the Museum’s latest exhibit In The Works, and screenings of classic children’s cartoons in BCM’s theater.

BCM’s ArtRink skating rink will be open for $5 per person, but admission to all other events is free – though attendees are encouraged to RSVP online.

Founded in 1899, the Brooklyn Children’s Museum has provided educational programs, multicultural festivals, and interactive exhibits for generations.

Atiba Edwards, BCM’s President and CEO, reflected on the institution’s legacy, calling it “the honor of my career to lead this historic institution in its second century of life.”

“Brooklyn Children’s Museum was the world’s first museum designed specifically for children when it opened in 1899, and today, at 125 years old, remains the oldest children’s museum in existence,” said Edwards. “We are proud pioneers in this field and are thrilled to count hundreds of children’s museums throughout the country and across the world as our partners. Together, we deliver joyful learning experiences to the wonderful children of our communities.”

The Museum’s Board Co-Chairs, Amanda Sue Nichols and Michael Frazier, echoed these sentiments in a statement Thursday, emphasizing the institution’s role in fostering community and lifelong learning. “For 125 years, Brooklyn Children’s Museum has brought joy, culture, and education to multiple generations of families from Brooklyn and beyond,” Nichols said.

In a birthday message to BCM, local leaders, including Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso and NYC Department of Cultural Affairs Commissioner Laurie Cumbo, praised the Museum’s enduring impact. Reynoso commended its mission “to ignite curiosity, celebrate identity, and cultivate joyful learning,” while Cumbo highlighted its role in strengthening communities and inspiring young minds.

“I had my own early career experience at the Museum, and my young son has spent many happy hours under its iconic yellow roof. So many New Yorkers have similar stories to tell about this extraordinary place,” said Cumbo.