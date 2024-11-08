Brooklyn Children’s Museum relaunches ‘Ti Atis’ cultural series showcasing Haitian heritage

Time to celebrate! The Brooklyn Children’s Museum is relaunching its monthly program, ‘”i Atis.”

The Brooklyn Children’s Museum is set to relaunch “Ti Atis,” a monthly program dedicated to celebrating Haitian culture through activities and performances, beginning this weekend.

“Ti Atis,” which translates to “Little Artists” in Haitian Creole, aims to immerse young participants in Haitian history and heritage through various art forms. The initiative comes thanks to a partnership with the Haiti Cultural Exchange.

Régine M. Roumain, executive director of HCX, said the program will feature a diverse lineup.

“We are excited to continue Ti Atis, our signature youth program, fostering appreciation and understanding for Haitian culture and arts,” Roumain said in a statement.

According to museum leaders, the event was designed to enhance cultural appreciation with monthly programs showcasing dance, music and visual arts. Previous ‘Ti Atis’ workshops included traditional Haitian dance, Carnival mask-making and explorations of African Diaspora rhythms, promising a vibrant cultural experience for attendees.

Educator Jessica St. Vil-Ulysse will lead the first workshop on Nov. 9, consisting of an afternoon dance class focusing on traditional Haitian rhythms, including Ibo, Konbit, Rara and Yanvalou.

As an essential part of HCX’s youth development efforts, the program is designed to cultivate positive cultural identity, facilitate meaningful cross-cultural dialogue and foster an inclusive community spirit among participants.

The ‘Ti Atis’ program will run at the museum from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are priced at $15 for children and adults, while children under one year old can attend for free and grandparents can purchase tickets for $14. Tickets are available on the Brooklyn Children’s Museum website.

The Brooklyn Children’s Museum is located at 145 Brooklyn Ave. between Park Place and St. Marks Avenue in Crown Heights.