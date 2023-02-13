Brooklyn Conservatory of Music explores the world of jazz to celebrates for Black History Month

This year, the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music will honor Black History Month by showcasing the achievements by Black Americans, while also exploring and commemorating the historical struggles the community experienced.

To celebrate this year’s Black History Month, the BKCM will have two musical events — the Connection & Harmony: A Sing-Along Celebration of Black Musical Ideas and Interpretations on Friday, Feb. 17 at 4 p.m. and History Through Music: Protest and Freedom Songs with Tahira Clayton on Saturday, Feb. 25. At 5 p.m.

The first BKCM event, Connection and Harmony, is a sing-a-long activity that focuses on songs and lessons that offer educational, interactive and multimedia experiences that are best suited for children ages two to six, along with parents.

This activity, which is hosted by BKCM Faculty Member and Director of DEI Uton Onyejekwe and accompanied by BKCM Faculty Member Lafayette Harris

This sing along will help educate children to learn about American civil rights heroes, prominent Black musicians, and will even highlight and educate children in attendance about how Black musicians and artists have taken previously conventional stories, songs and more and reimagined them.

Additionally, this event will also give attending children the opportunity to celebrate a multitude of various musical genres that originated from Black culture such as jazz, R&B, pop, rock and more,

The sing along exhibition is accepting a sliding donation to attend, with a recommended donation of $8 suggested.

The History Through Music event is an interactive workshop which showcases and examines the history of music through the perspective of protest and freedom songs.

BKCM faculty member and vocalist Tahira Clayton will be guiding the tour, accompanied by student pianists and bassists.

Participants in the History of Music exhibition will learn about the history and significant of freedom and protest songs, which were sung during the Antebellum South including “This Little Light Of Mine”, “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody”, “Kumbaya” and more.

While visitors of all ages are welcome, the BKCM has said that the content in the History of Music exhibition is geared towards visitors nine and older.

This exhibition is accepting donations on a sliding scale to attending, with a recommended donation of $8 suggested,

To learn more about the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music, visit their website at www.bkcm.org