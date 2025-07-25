Brooklyn Cyclones to host ‘Purrrfect game’ where fans can bring their cats to Maimonides Park

A feline-friendly first: The Brooklyn Cyclones are inviting cats to the ballpark for the team’s first-ever “PURRRRfect Game” on Tuesday, July 29 at Maimonides Park.

The New York Mets’ minor league affiliate is welcoming cats to Coney Island for the first time.

The Brooklyn Cyclones are hosting their first-ever “PURRRRfect Game” at Maimonides Park on Tuesday, July 29 when they take on the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. Fans who purchase the special ticket offer will be able to bring their cats to the game.

The cat pun potential is endless: “Take MEOW to the ballgame;” “The MEOWment you’ve all been waiting for.”

In Minor League Baseball, where theme nights reign supreme, the Cyclones have once again found a way to elevate their promotions. Baseball clubs have long held the “Bark in the Park” promotions, where fans can bring their dogs to the games. On Tuesday, it’s the cats’ turn.

PURRRRfect Game tickets are available as part of a special ticket package, as promotional games often are. Each ticket costs $25 and includes a PURRRRfect Game t-shirt — available in sizes Small to XL — and a ticket to the game.

The organization has dedicated Sections 22 and 24 — down the right field line at Maimonides Park — for PURRRRfect Game attendees.

Each ticket holder will be allowed to bring up to two cats. All cats must be on a leash or in a carrier for the game.

First pitch is 6:40 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the Cyclones’ website.

For more information on Cyclones promotional games, see Brooklyn Paper’s preview of the summer at Coney Island.