From Fireworks to ‘Seinfeld Night,’ Brooklyn Cyclones summer schedule promises something for everyone

Sandy the Seagull throws socks down to the stands during the Brooklyn Cyclones’ first home game of the season on April 9.

The anticipation of summer baseball is mounting, and the Brooklyn Cyclones have crafted a schedule of seasonal fun that promises thrills and entertainment for fans of all ages.

From fireworks extravaganzas to themed celebrations, each game offers a unique experience that reflects the spirit of Brooklyn — and draws crowds to Maimonides Park on Surf Avenue to catch the borough’s home team square off against some of its fiercest opponents.

Summer 2024 boasts an array of exciting promotions, from homages to beloved shows and film franchises, to merch giveaways and the occasional “Bark in the Park,” where fans’ four-legged friends are invited to come catch the game.

Here’s a list of some of the Brooklyn Cyclones’ biggest games and deals this year:

Step up to the plate for Pride Night at the Brooklyn Cyclones game on Thursday, June 6, as the stadium swings into Pride month with a splash of color! The first 1,000 fans will snag Pride-themed caps, ensuring you stand out in the stands. Plus, lucky ticket holders could score a home run with a Limited Edition Pride Jersey. It’s more than just baseball — it’s a celebration of diversity, community and love.

Margaritaville Night on Saturday, June 22 at Maimonides Park promises a taste of island paradise. The first 1,500 fans will be adorned in exclusive Cyclones Hawaiian shirts, adding a splash of aloha spirit to the game. Embracing the laid-back vibes of Jimmy Buffett, the event features tantalizing tiki mug drink packages, ensuring a night of fun and relaxation reminiscent of a beachfront getaway.

Celebrate Jewish Heritage Night at Maimonides Park on Sunday, June 23. With the purchase of a special ticket package, receive a unique blue-and-white Jewish Heritage Cap featuring the Star of David, a symbol of both Jewish identity and Judaism. Available while supplies last.

Experience the charm of the Emerald Isle at Maimonides Park on Thursday, July 25 for Irish Night! Transforming Coney Isle into a Celtic celebration, the Brooklyn Cyclones invite you to indulge in Irish culture. Purchase the special ticket package to snag an exclusive Kelly Green Cyclones jersey (available in sizes S-XXL, on a first-come, first-served basis). The first 1,000 fans will also receive an Irish-themed cap, making it an unforgettable evening of baseball and Irish pride.

Italian Heritage Night

Transport yourself to Italy at Maimonides Park on Friday, July 26 for Italian Heritage Night! Join the Brooklyn Cyclones in celebrating Italian culture with a special Fri-YAY ticket package. Purchase this exclusive offer and receive a stylish Italian Cap, a perfect memento of the evening’s festivities. Immerse yourself in the rich traditions of Italy while enjoying an exciting game of baseball. Buon divertimento!

Prepare to wield your wands! On Saturday, July 27, Maimonides Park transforms into a wizarding wonderland as the Brooklyn Cyclones present Harry Potter Night. Embrace your Hogwarts house allegiance with exclusive Limited Edition Jerseys (first 1,500 fans only). Whether you’re a daring Gryffindor, loyal Hufflepuff, wise Ravenclaw, or ambitious Slytherin, secure your tickets for this enchanting evening at the ballpark. Tickets for Baseball You Can Drink (the team’s promotional drink package) also come with a Hogwarts stein, while supplies last. Join fellow fans for a magical experience you won’t soon forget!

Get ready for Seinfeld Night 2024: The Summer of George! Happening Saturday, Aug. 10, this event promises a fest of iconic references from the beloved sitcom. Attendees can immerse themselves in Seinfeld lore, from “puffy shirts” to “festivus poles.” The first 2,000 fans will score a coveted George Costanza bobblehead. Don’t miss this quintessential summer event where every fan will feel like a “master of their domain.” It’s a night about nothing not to be missed!

Enter a galaxy far, far away at Maimonides Park for Star Wars Night on Saturday, Aug. 24, where the thrill of baseball meets the power of the Force. The first 1,500 fans will seize a coveted Jett Williams bobblehead, embodying the spirit of the galaxy’s greatest bounty hunter. Opt for select ticket packages and snag a reversible bucket hat showcasing the iconic duo, BB-8 and R2-D2, perfect for navigating the sands of Tatooine or outsmarting Imperial entanglements. Let the home runs guide you on this epic intergalactic adventure!

Gather your lobster crew and head to Maimonides Park for Friends Night on Sunday, Aug. 25. The first 1,000 fans will score a “How You Doin’?” shirt — a nod to Joey Tribbiani’s classic catch phrase. Get ready to pivot like Ross or order a round of “Moist Maker” sandwiches for the gang. It’ll be more fun than a game of Bamboozled! Don’t miss out on the laughs and memories — it’s Friends Night, after all.

Other exciting nights

There’s no shortage of fun on the Cyclones’ home field this summer. Families can enjoy an appearance from television’s lovable Blue Heeler puppy Bluey on Sunday, June 23, and on Saturday, June 8, the first 1,000 fans will head home with custom socks featuring the team’s very own King Henry in honor of the New York Mets playing in London. And the first 1,500 fans to get to the stadium on Wednesday, July 3 will score a Joey Chestnut bobblehead, right there in the Hot Dog Capital of the World.

For more of this summer’s Cyclones promotions, or a full game schedule, visit milb.com/brooklyn/tickets/promotions.