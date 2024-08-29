Goals on hold: Brooklyn FC pro-soccer league postpones home opener amid turf concerns

Turf troubles have delayed Brooklyn FC’s first home game of the season.

Pitch perfect? Not quite.

Brooklyn’s new pro-soccer league is postponing its first home match after finding “deficiencies” in the turf.

While installing the turf at Maimonides Park, the league and the Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) decided the space wasn’t up to their standard, rendering the field surface unplayable.

Athletes were slated to take the field Aug. 31 against the Carolina Ascent.

Ryan Campbell, a source who works closely with the team, said Brooklyn FC will need to reschedule but doesn’t have a rematch date yet.

This is Brooklyn FC’s inaugural season. Officials announced the league earlier this year and held a ceremonial ribbon cutting at Maimonides Park, where the club will share the green with the Cyclones minor league baseball team.

Since it’s a shared field, the league would have to roll out their turf in the back corner of the baseball field before each match.

Matt Rizzetta, chairman and founding partner of North Sixth Group, majority owner and operator of the club, spoke on this partnership between the two teams earlier this year.

“We’re all pulling in the same direction to make Brooklyn a special place,” Rizzetta previously told Brooklyn Paper. “What we’re trying to do here in Brooklyn is build a transformational hub for U.S. soccer and rethink soccer clubs in an innovative way. We think Brooklyn is the perfect place to do that, right here in our backyards.”

According to Campbell, the team is looking into the issue further and is unable to comment at this time.