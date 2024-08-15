Fresh funding assures Brooklyn ferry service to Governors Island for rest of season

Sign up for our Brooklyn Paper email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Seasonal ferry service from Brooklyn to Governors Island will continue running until October after it received $250,000 in state funding, state Sen. Andrew Gounardes and the Trust for Governors Island announced Wednesday.

The seasonal service, operated by the Trust, was in financial jeopardy earlier this year after announcing in April that it only had funding to offer ferry services from Memorial Day through the end of June, with no funding at all to run summer services to Pier 6 and Red Hook in 2025.

Since 2010, the Trust has offered seasonal weekend ferry service to the island — located in New York Harbor roughly 400 yards from Brooklyn and 700 yards from Manhattan — from Brooklyn between May and October, along with daily service from Manhattan.

In 2021, the Trust added service from Red Hook/Atlantic Basin and Brooklyn Bridge Park, which has seen an average ridership of 10,000-15,000 riders per month.

Prior to the passing of the state budget this year, the Trust enlisted the support of local pols to help “fill a gap during this year’s budget challenge” and push for the additional funding to ensure that Brooklynites have continued access to the green space, resources and programming on to the 43 acres of green space.

Announcing the $250,000 that will keep the ferry running for the rest of this season on Aug. 14, Gounardes said he was “proud to have successfully fought for this state funding.”

“For Brooklynites to enjoy all Governors Island has to offer, they need to be able to get there,” the pol said in a statement. “This funding ensures the Trust can continue offering frequent, easily-accessible ferry service that connects Brooklyn residents to the Island’s green spaces, educational opportunities, local art exhibitions, and climate research opportunities.”

President and CEO of the Trust for Governors Island Clare Newman thanked Gounardes and other colleagues in the New York State Senate, Assembly and New York City Council for the additional funding.

“Governors Island is an accessible getaway during the summer months for so many communities in our city, and ensuring New Yorkers have equitable ferry access is essential for us to deliver on our mission,” said Newman.

Representatives for Senator Gounardes and the Trust for Governors Island did not immediately respond to queries regarding the fate of the Brooklyn ferry service in 2025 and beyond at the time of publication.