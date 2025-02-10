21 Brooklyn neighborhoods among NYC’s most expensive in 2024: report

Red Hook, Brooklyn’s most expensive neighborhood in 2024, ranked ninth citywide with soaring median sale prices. The waterfront community continues to command attention in the borough’s booming real estate market.

Brooklyn neighborhoods account for nearly half of the top 50 most expensive places to live in New York City, with one North Brooklyn nabe ranking in the top 10, according to PropertyShark’s 2024 report.

Twenty-one Brooklyn neighborhoods landed among the city’s priciest, with median sales prices of at least $1 million, according to the report (which excluded Staten Island). Manhattan unsurprisingly claimed the most neighborhoods in the top 50 priciest places, but Brooklyn wasn’t far behind, securing only five fewer spots.

As of 2024, Red Hook is Brooklyn’s most expensive neighborhood. The waterfront neighborhood ranked ninth citywide.

Carroll Gardens closely followed in 10th place, tying with Manhattan’s NoMad. The report listed Carroll Gardens’ median sales price at $1.98 million, an 11% year-over-year increase.

Brooklyn was the only borough to see a notable increase in transactions, with a 2% rise and a 5% year-over-year boost in median sales prices.

Greenpoint claimed the 22nd spot on the list — and the North Brooklyn nabe earned an honorable mention for the sharpest sales increase, soaring 142% in 2024.

On the flip side, Boerum Hill experienced one of the steepest declines, with sales dropping 46% over the same period.

The Columbia Street Waterfront District and Gowanus saw some of the sharpest price drops on the list, with median sale prices decreasing 23% year over year.

Waterfront neighborhoods continued to make news as Dumbo became slightly more affordable. Once ranked eighth, the picturesque neighborhood fell to 13th place in 2024, marking its exit from the top 10 most expensive neighborhoods.

Brooklyn’s ten most expensive neighborhoods in descending order are Red Hook, Carroll Gardens, Cobble Hill, Dumbo, Boerum Hill, Gowanus, Park Slope, Williamsburg, Greenpoint and Brooklyn Heights.

Citywide, Hudson Yards maintained its reign as the most expensive neighborhood for the sixth consecutive year, boasting a record $7.13 million annual median sale price, according to the report.