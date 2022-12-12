Brooklyn Museum and Instagram announce this year’s #BlackVisionaries grant awardees

For the second year in a row, the Brooklyn Museum is partnering with Instagram to uplift Black voices via the #BlackVisionaries grant program — and ten new grant recipients were announced in late November.

The awardees were carefully chosen by a group of designers and artists, including writer, curator and the program’s creative chair, Antwaun Sargent.

“All of the selected Visionaries truly personify a conscious engagement with today’s cultural moment,” said Sargent. “There are a vast number of social factors at play that has invoked this certain urgency for Black artists to think about their practices in a way that can help nurture and empower the community.”

Last year, the program awarded five recipients and one Black-led small design business $205,000 in grants. This year, a whopping $650,000 in grants has been awarded to ten artists, designers, and small businesses across the company, along with five $100,000 Visionary Small Business Grants for Black-led organizations focused on design and five $30,000 Emerging Visionary Grants for Black individuals focused on art and design, awarded with the support of Meta Open Arts.

To sweeten the deal, nonprofit Mobile Makers is partnering with each grantee to provide mentorship and training.

The #BlackVisionary grant program’s mission is to support, invest, and enable the voices and business of Black individuals who work in design and art, according to Sargent. The ultimate goal, the creator said, is not only to support the organizations themselves, but also the communities they exist in.