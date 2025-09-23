Brooklyn Navy Yard to transform final floor of Building 303 into deep tech hub

The last unfinished floor of Building 303 at the Brooklyn Navy Yard is set for a major overhaul — one officials say is poised to shape the future of deep tech jobs in New York City.

The Navy Yard Development Corporation (BNYDC), in partnership with the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), announced Sept. 23 that it is seeking design firms to redevelop the ninth floor of Building 303. The project will carve the space into suites for startups and expanding companies focused on areas like life sciences, green economy, medical technology and advanced manufacturing.

“We look forward to supporting the creation of next generation products and helping to match talented New Yorkers with open roles at these growing companies,” Lindsay Greene, BNYDC president and CEO, said in a statement. “Facilitating growth for small and young businesses is central to the Yard’s mission of advancing innovation, growth, and community simultaneously.”

Floor plans call for eight “subdivided suites,” a research and development lab or clean room and shared amenities. The organizations are encouraging locally based enterprises as well as minority- and women-owned businesses to apply for the project. Proposals are due Oct. 30.

For BNYDC, the project is the final step in a redevelopment effort that began in the mid-2000s, when many of the Navy Yard’s historic buildings were adapted for modern use. The 9th floor of Building 303 was once intended for a single office tenant, but will now be adapted to host multiple growing businesses.

Andrew Kimball, president and CEO of NYCEDC, said the renovation fits into the city’s broader “Harbor of the Future” initiative, a strategy to “reimagine City waterfronts to unlock economic growth and innovation.”

“Brooklyn Navy Yard, which is already home to key life sciences and deep tech companies, is the ideal location for NYCEDC and BNYDC to develop cutting-edge spaces that support companies as they scale,” Kimball said in a statement. He added that Building 303’s final floor will “develop cutting-edge spaces that support companies as they scale.”

The Navy Yard is currently home to more than 500 businesses employing over 13,000 people, from medical device developers like 10XBeta to sustainable materials companies like Kintra Fibers and TomTex. City officials say the new project aligns with Mayor Eric Adams’ Green Economy Action Plan, which aims to prepare New Yorkers for an estimated “400,000 green-collar jobs projected by 2040.”

The request for proposals and full project details are available here. The Navy Yard said submissions “should include a brief project approach, proposed timeline and subcontractor list.”