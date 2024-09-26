Business leaders to cut ribbon on ‘Brooklyn Pop’ exhibit at Industry City

Sign up for our Brooklyn Paper email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

On Thursday evening, the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce will join local artist Michael “Kaves” McLeer to cut the ribbon on “Brooklyn Pop,” his highly anticipated art exhibit at Industry City. The exhibit explores Brooklyn’s transformative influence on popular culture.

According to Kaves, the brains behind Brooklyn Pop, the installation is an immersive experience celebrating Brooklyn’s creative and resilient spirit. The exhibit features handmade installations, including replicas of subway cars and stations, as well as artifacts, audio, and visual elements, all of which contribute to telling Kaves’ own underdog story.

Organizers described “Brooklyn Pop” as more than just an art exhibit — it’s an exploration of life and art through the eyes of a true Brooklyn native.

“’Brooklyn Pop’ is a remarkable new interactive art installation by Kaves. This collaboration helps underscore Brooklyn’s status as a vibrant cultural epicenter, where creativity and community converge,” said Randy Peers, president and CEO of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce. “With the opening of this exhibit, we honor the spirit of innovation and artistic expression that continues to define not only our borough but the rest of the world as well.”

The exhibit is designed as an evolving experience, with scheduled activations that transform the space into a vibrant performance stage. Actors will engage with the installations, blurring the line between imagination and reality while inviting visitors to become part of the narrative.

Kaves, whose artistry is deeply rooted in Brooklyn’s streets and culture, expressed his passion for the project.

“People know Brooklyn’s a cool place and has become a brand. I’m going to teach you a little about how it became cool — the blood, the sweat, the tears,” he said. “To me, Brooklyn rooftops are a religion, and the concrete is a cathedral. This installation is a tribute to the spirit that makes Brooklyn a cultural epicenter and a testament to the unique energy that defines our borough.”

Industry City is located at 254 36th St. between Second and Third Avenues in Sunset Park.