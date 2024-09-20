Brooklyn Public Library leads charge against book censorship with events and national day of action

In 2023, the American Library Association reported the highest number of challenged book titles ever documented, a number that increased by 92% from 2022.

Brooklyn Public Library (BPL) is launching a series of events next week to combat the rise in book censorship across the U.S. with talks, film screenings and community gatherings to raise awareness about the dangers of book bans ahead of a national day of action at Grand Army Plaza on Oct. 19.

According to the American Library Association (ALA), efforts to censor books are only increasing. In 2023, 4,240 unique book titles were targeted for censorship, and 1,247 demands were made to remove library books, materials and resources.

The ALA reported a 92% increase in the number of books targeted for censorship in public libraries, with 46% of all book challenges in 2023 affecting public libraries. School libraries saw an 11% rise in book challenges compared to 2022.

The surge in censorship attempts has been driven by organized groups and individuals, many of whom simultaneously seek to ban multiple titles. Books representing LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC voices made up 47% of the works targeted for removal, according to the ALA.

In response to the rising number of book bans, the New York Public Library launched the “Books Unbanned” initiative in 2022. The program offers young people across the country free access to banned books. Since its inception, more than 8,000 young readers have used the service, checking out over 270,000 books.

“Book challenges have always existed, but what we’re seeing now is a much more organized political effort to silence voices,” BPL spokesperson Fritzi Bodenheimer told Brooklyn Paper. She emphasized that the initiative allows young people to access a wide range of books, not just those frequently banned.

“Some books fall into the targeted young adult category, but others are simply popular because of recommendations from friends or social media,” she added.

Bodenheimer warned of the broader implications of censorship, saying, “If you allow someone to remove a book just because they don’t want their child to read it, it’s gone for everyone. That’s a slippery slope.”

BPL is joining forces with the ALA, Queens Public Library, New York Public Library, and the Association for Rural and Small Libraries for the “Freedom to Read Day of Action” on Oct. 19. The event will feature programming at libraries across the country, with Brooklyn playing a central role. The aim is to unite communities in defending access to diverse literature in the face of increasing censorship.

Ahead of the day of action, BPL’s main branch at Grand Army Plaza and several neighborhood libraries will host over 80 events from Sept. 22 to 28, in conjunction with Banned Books Week. The events will explore themes of censorship, literature, and free expression.

Bodenheimer stressed that the weeklong events are intended to remind people that book censorship is tied to First Amendment rights. “Even if you’re not a reader, this issue connects directly to free speech,” she said.

Key events include:

Banned Books Quiz Off: Teens can test their knowledge of frequently banned books at Windsor Terrace Library on Sept. 26 at 4 p.m.

Quiet Reading Party: Patrons are invited to bring or borrow banned books for an hour of silent reading, followed by a discussion on literature and censorship at Bushwick Library on Sept. 27.

A Conversation About Fighting Book Bans: Bestselling authors Maura Johnson, Eliot Schrefer, and Frederick Joseph will join ABA Advocacy Associate Manager Philomena Polefrone for a panel on supporting authors affected by censorship at the Brooklyn Heights Library on Sept. 26.

Why Books Still Matter: On Sept. 26 at 6 p.m., BPL’s Central Library will host a panel with editor Karl Weber, free speech advocate Chris Finan, and BPL’s Nick Higgins to discuss the ongoing importance of literature in the face of censorship.

Film Screening: BPL will screen the Oscar-nominated short ABCs of Book Banning at Central Library, followed by a discussion led by local teens and young adults.

Additionally, BPL’s podcast Borrowed and Banned will provide deeper insights into the ongoing debate surrounding book censorship.

For a full list of Banned Book Week events, visit discover.bklynlibrary.org.