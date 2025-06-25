The Ripped Bodice captures hearts in Park Slope, sparking Brooklyn’s romance revival

Romance novels were once dismissed as a “guilty pleasure,” too fluffy for those serious about reading. Now, they’re finally having their moment, with The Ripped Bodice in Park Slope at the center of the trend. Sisters Bea and Leah Koch, owners of the bookstore dedicated almost entirely to romance, saw a wide gap between independent bookstores and the genre — and decided to bridge it themselves.

“My sister and I have just always loved romance novels and independent bookstores but we realized no one had really brought the two together in the U.S., as the only one we knew of was in Australia,” said Leah Koch, co-founder and co-owner of the Ripped Bodice. “It felt like a huge missed opportunity — not just financially, but also in terms of building a really special community.”

Koch wanted customers to have a memorable experience the moment they entered the bookstore. With its bubblegum-pink exterior, the storefront is enough to turn heads — but the real magic happens inside. Books wrapped in floral arrangements dangle from the ceiling, and the walls are lined with shelves stocked with every type of romance novel imaginable, each featuring a colorful, contemporary cover.

The Ripped Bodice embraces a genre often brushed off or labeled tacky, proudly standing as Brooklyn’s first bookstore dedicated entirely to romance.

“For a lot of people, this is their first time in a space that truly celebrates romance,” Koch said. “We want it to feel joyful, open, and free of any shame because above all, it’s meant to be fun.”

After opening their first location in Los Angeles in 2016, the Koch sisters had plans to expand, until the pandemic put everything on hold. Once it passed, they moved forward with their second store in Brooklyn, where the rest of their family lives. The Ripped Bodice welcomed readers to its Park Slope location on Aug. 5, 2023, greeted by a long line of romance lovers eager for opening day.

“I think I understood in theory that New York had foot traffic, but actually seeing how many people wander in off the street was kind of amazing,” Koch said. “It’s always fun introducing newcomers to the romance genre which they may have never explored before. Being in New York, so close to the heart of publishing, brings a completely different energy compared to LA as well.”

Under the large umbrella of romance, there’s no shortage of subgenres — contemporary, paranormal, historical, fantasy, young adult and more. At The Ripped Bodice, the Koch sisters make it a point to reflect that range, with dedicated sections for LGBTQ+ romances and a thoughtfully curated catalog filled with a diverse cast of characters.

“We had to be open to self-published titles when we first started because so many authors of color and queer authors weren’t being traditionally published,” Koch told Brooklyn Paper. “Although things have improved a little over the past few years, I can still say from my experience that the more representative a book is, the better it does.”

Beyond its carefully curated selection, The Ripped Bodice has fostered a strong community of romance readers, book lovers and writers. The team regularly connects with customers to maintain a running spreadsheet of titles to consider stocking, with Koch noting that every suggestion from a fellow book lover is a sign of both a missed sale and a missed connection.

That vibrant community also comes together at in-store events, which range from author signings and book launches to writing workshops and comedy nights.

“We really try to communicate that even if someone doesn’t love romance, they’re still welcome here. It’s an open, inclusive space for everyone,” Koch said. “At the end of the day, reading is my hobby and I want it to be fun, which is why I’m so drawn to romance.”

Koch said that spirit of inclusivity and joy is part of what makes the genre — and the space built around it — so meaningful.

“I always found comfort in how romance novels treat the everyday emotions of normal people as something worth caring about,” Koch said. “In a world that often overlooks those emotions, romance reminds us that what we feel matters.”