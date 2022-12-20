Brownsville man sentenced for ‘violent and traumatic’ 2020 rape

A 36-year-old Brownsville man was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison with 20 years post-release supervision for violently and repeatedly raping a woman on her way home from a party in Canarsie in 2020.

Shinol John was convicted of two accounts of first-degree rape following a trial in November, District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced.

“Today’s lengthy prison sentence holds the defendant accountable for this violent and traumatic attack on an innocent woman and I am grateful to the victim for her brave cooperation throughout this prosecution,” Gonzalez said in a statement. “My office is deeply committed to vigorously pursuing justice for victims of sexual violence and Brooklyn is safer with this defendant behind bars.”

Evidence shows that at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 16, 2020, a 21-year old woman was walking home from a party near Rockaway Avenue in Canarsie when was grabbed from behind, violently assaulted and raped in a nearby grassy area.

According to the DA’s office, the defendant — now identified as John — then threatened the woman with a knife, also claiming to have a gun, before leaving momentarily. He returned just moments later to sexually assault and rape the woman for a second time.

John is said to have finally left after telling the woman to count to 30. She eventually escaped the area, at which time, Gonzalez said, two witnesses provided aid and called 911. The defendant allegedly returned to the scene of the crime yet again, but left upon seeing the witnesses with the woman.

The defendant was found and taken into custody on Saratoga Avenue after one of the witnesses flagged down a police patrol vehicle.

The woman was taken to Kings County Hospital, where she was treated for her injuries.

John was convicted by a jury trial last month of two counts of first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act and second-degree assault as a sexually motivated felony. The sentence he received Monday was handed down by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Donald Leo.