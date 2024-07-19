Young bandits strike twice: Group of teens wanted for Bushwick robbery spree

Cops are looking for five teens in connection to robberies at two small Bushwick businesses. The teens first hit Kings Broadway Discount, located at 1567 Broadway.

Sign up for our Brooklyn Paper email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police are asking for help identifying five male suspects — all said to be between the ages of 14 to 16 years old — who are wanted in connection with a robbery spree and the alleged assaults of victims who tried to intervene in Bushwick.

The perps first struck on Friday, July 5 at approximately 9:40 a.m., when they were caught with sticky fingers inside Kings Broadway Discount. When a 46-year-old man tried to stop them, police say, the suspects struck him with a broomstick before fleeing the store at 1567 Broadway.

The victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention on the scene. The suspects made off with $12 worth of stolen merchandise.

The next day, police say the same suspects pushed and menaced a 44-year-old vigilante with a knife inside Brooklyn Two 99 Cent Plus — just blocks away from Kings Broadway Discount. The victim, like Friday’s, was trying to stop the teens from stealing.

Saturday’s victim also sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention on the scene. The teens fled with $5 worth of product.

All five suspects are described as young men with dark complexions and slim builds.

The NYPD encourages anyone with information regarding these incidents to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted online at Crime Stoppers or via X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls are confidential.