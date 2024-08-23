Brooklyn Waterfront Artists Coalition welcomes the rejects at ‘Salon des Refusés’ next month

The Brooklyn Waterfront Artists Coalition will welcome artists rejected from a Brooklyn Museum show at “Salon des Refusés” next month.

Sign up for our Brooklyn Paper email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Brooklyn Waterfront Artists Coalition is taking part in a storied artistic tradition: an exhibition of artists rejected from a high-profile art show.

“Salon des Refusés 2024,” set to open next month, will feature works by more than 200 artists who were not selected for the upcoming “Brooklyn Artists Exhibition” at the Brooklyn Museum.

The museum show, which will spotlight Brooklyn-based artists, garnered a ton of attention in the community — exhibiting work in a museum or gallery show is a big deal, and it’s not always easy to nab a spot — especially in a prestigious institution.

But there’s only so much room, and when decisions went out late last month, dozens of artists found out they hadn’t made the cut.

“I can’t remember if it was me or someone else who first said ‘Salon des Refusés,’” said Janet Morgan, co-curator of the BWAC exhibit. “That was the automatic reaction, because everyone was going ‘I didn’t get in, I didn’t get in, I didn’t get in.’”

Her inspiration was the first-ever Salon des Refusés, which was held in Paris in 1863.

That year, judges rejected thousands of artists from the prestigious Paris Salon — a biennial art show that offered the chosen artists the glory of having their work exhibited and the chance to gain fame, sales, and commissions.

Then-emperor of France Napoleon III heard about the uproar and ordered that a second show be held: the Salon des Refusés, the “Exhibition of the Rejected.” More than 400 artists took part, including now-famous names like Édouard Manet and Paul Cézanne.

The Salon has inspired hundreds of shows, which have offered a second chance to visual artists, designers and more rejected from big shows.

BWAC was immediately on board with Morgan’s suggestion. They needed a fall show, and they have plenty of space for a big exhibition — much more than many of the city’s other galleries. Alicia Degener, BWAC’s president and co-curator of the Salon, decided they could accept 200 artists for the show.

The call, put out in early August, was first-come, first-served, with no judging: applicants just had to submit their art and their rejection letter from the Brooklyn Museum.

“I think there’s a little bit of everything,” Morgan said. “I know there are at least three books in the show, there’s definitely sculpture, there’s some really big paintings. There’s gonna be some big stuff, some little stuff, very affordable for collectors.”

Degener said BWAC hasn’t had so many submissions for a show since before the COVID-19 pandemic. It was almost intimidating to review that many, she said, and all of the work was “top notch.”

There’s already a sense of camaraderie and celebration among the artists taking part in the show, Morgan said, who are getting another chance after getting rejected.

“It’s just a very unusual, in-the-moment kind of show for us,” Degener said. “Our mission is to give artists a place to exhibit their work, and this exemplifies that.”

Salon des Refusés 2024 opens Sept. 21at the Brooklyn Waterfront Artists Coalition, 481 Van Brunt St. near Reed Street in Red Hook.