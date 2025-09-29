BREAKING: Committee officially rejects proposed Coney Island casino

The Coney Island Community Advisory Committee officially rejected the proposed gaming complex on Monday, ending a monthlong tug-of-war in the People’s Playground.

The panel voted 4-2 against advancing The Coney’s casino license application on Monday afternoon, a week after four committee members — including chair Justin Brannan — announced their opposition to the project.

“I hope that we continue to recognize what a unique and valuable place that Coney Island is, and that Coney Island can both receive the investments the people in the community really need, and that we can also protect, preserve and grow the Coney Island amusement area and make sure that Coney Island always remains what it always should be, The People’s Playground,” said CAC member Marissa Solomon. “And with that I vote no on this application.”

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso and state Sen. Jessica Scarcella-Spanton also voted against the proposal. Two CAC members, Portia Henry and Alex Sommer, who were appointed by Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams, respectively, voted in favor.

At least four CAC members would have had to vote in the affirmative to advance the project to the next steps, meaning The Coney, a $3.4 billion project that would have included a hotel, casino, restaurants, retail and more — is officially dead.

A spokesperson for The Coney declined to comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.