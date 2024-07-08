Italian-style Gramercy ice cream shop Caffè Panna to open second location in Greenpoint

Sign up for our Brooklyn Paper email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Beloved Gramercy ice cream shop Caffè Panna is opening a second location this week in Greenpoint.

The Italian-inspired sweet shop will be serving its newly perfected granita, the seven classic Caffè Panna scoops and five new flavors set to change daily.

Classic flavors range from vanilla to chocolate, and to “Red Flag” — a combination of sweet cream, strawberry swirl, and Caffè Panna’s homemade graham crunch.

Caffè Panna first opened in Manhattan in 2019. The brainchild of lifelong ice cream lover Hallie Meyer, the scoop shop draws inspiration — and its name — from Italian culture, and Meyer’s experiences working and traveling in Rome. (“Panna” in Italian translates to “cream.”)

Since opening, customers say Caffè Panna’s ice cream is the cream of the crop. “Their ice cream is easily of the best they’ve ever had,” one Google review reads. “It is 100% a must-try if you are in the city.”

Patrons of the new Brooklyn location can expect so see some exciting flavors this summer, such as “Coconut Sicilian Almond,” “Passionfruit Stracciatella, “Strawberry Buttermilk” and “Lemon Bar of the Year.”

Keeping with tradition, orders will be placed and picked up at the window, with both indoor and outdoor seating available.

And for those hoping to experience the delights of Caffè Panna from the comfort of their home, pint delivery will soon be available in both Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Caffè Panna will open at 16 Norman Ave. on Thursday, July 11, during National Ice Cream Month.