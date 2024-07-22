‘Consistency won out’: Canarsie anti-violence org secures long-awaited funding

Sign up for our Brooklyn Paper email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

City Council members in Canarsie have secured $1.6 million in funding to support violence prevention efforts, following years of petitions from local social justice leaders.

Council Member Mercedes Narcisse, who represents the neighborhood, announced that the budget expansion will fund Man Up, Inc., a comprehensive social service organization. The goal is to enhance collaboration with local precincts and reduce gun violence.

“By providing the necessary resources, we can fully empower those on the front lines to address the root causes of violence and create a safer environment for all residents, especially our young people,” Narcisse said in a statement.

Jibreel Jalloh, founder of The Flossy Organization, sees this funding as overdue. Jalloh has campaigned for a fully funded violence prevention site for years, following the deaths of community members due to gun violence. According to Police Department data, there have been nine shooting incidents and 10 shooting victims within Canarsie’s 69th Precinct this year, including the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old outside of his home.

“Consistency won out,” Jalloh said. “We should’ve had these investments a long time ago so this is more of a relief.”

Narcisse nodded to the work of groups like The Flossy Org, calling their efforts “crucial” to the neighborhood’s safety and development.

“Their grassroots involvement and deep connections within the community are invaluable in creating a comprehensive and effective approach to preventing gun violence,” Narcisse said.

In support of her fight for a stronger Crisis Management System citywide, Narcisse and other City Council representatives introduced a bill that would require the Mayor’s Office for Neighborhood Safety and the Prevention of Gun Violence to publish detailed information about service provider organizations, their operations, and contractual commitments.

“By enhancing transparency and accountability, we can ensure that these organizations are best equipped to serve our neighborhoods and meet their goals,” Narcisse said. “Together, these efforts represent an aggressive and comprehensive approach to tackling the public health crisis of gun violence.”

The Crisis Management System runs with the help of a network of violence interrupters and anti-violence initiative sites like The Flossy to mediate conflicts and reduce gun incidents. According to data, there’s an average 40% reduction in shootings across areas that use the CMS compared to a 31% decline in shootings in the 17 highest violence precincts in New York City.

“We’re grateful for the coalition we’ve built from survivors to NYCHA tenant associations to faith leaders in our organizing and advocacy to secure this critical investment for public safety,” Jalloh said.