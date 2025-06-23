Chef Eric LeVine brings elevated Brooklyn classics to life at Evolution in Williamsburg

Chef Eric LeVine, a Brooklyn native and Culinary Institute of America graduate, brings his childhood neighborhood flavors to life with inventive dishes at Evolution inside Williamsburg’s 42 Hotel.

What if your childhood corner deli, pizza joint and knish cart got a seat at the fine dining table?

That’s the idea behind Evolution, Chef Eric LeVine’s latest tasting concept inside Williamsburg’s 42 Hotel. The restaurant, which opened April 30, features a rotating menu inspired by the flavors — and neighborhoods — that shaped the Brooklyn-born chef into a culinary force.

Every course at Evolution, from an elevated Coney Island hot dog to a Brighton Beach knish, pays homage to the communities that influenced LeVine’s roots. Evolution marks his first fine-dining venture in New York City and follows the April 22 debut of Blackbird, a “globally inspired gastropub and lounge” also located in 42 Hotel.

“I wanted to infuse these nostalgic flavors with a unique, elevated and playful twist,” LeVine said. “I’m so excited for the Brooklyn community and travelers to experience my reimagined takes on these iconic Brooklyn dishes.”

The 10-course tasting menu includes dishes such as Sheepshead Bay baked clams with lemon, Bay Ridge pastrami on rye, Bensonhurst pizza and Williamsburg steak. Desserts feature a Prospect Heights sorbet spoon and a Downtown cheesecake with egg cream.

LeVine, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, began his professional career under renowned chef David Burke at the River Café in Dumbo. Over the years, he has earned industry recognition, including Chef of the Year and Creative Caterer of the Year from the International Chef’s Association. More recently, he was named Best Chef Long Island in 2023 and 2024, and his restaurant 317 Main Street was honored as Best American Restaurant Long Island.

In addition to Evolution and Blackbird, LeVine is chef and partner at several Long Island establishments, including Vico, The James Room, The Nutty Irishman and the live music venue Stage 317. He’s also made television appearances on shows such as “Beat Bobby Flay” and “Alex vs. America,” and was crowned champion on Food Network’s “Chopped.”

LeVine is the author of four cookbooks: “Stick It, Spoon It, Put It in a Glass,” SMALL BITES BIG FLAVORS,” “Burgers, Bowls, and Jars” and “Forkin’ Good.”

Beyond the kitchen, LeVine’s story is one of resilience. A six-time cancer survivor, he’s a passionate advocate for cancer research and ran the New York City Marathon in 2024 in honor of his late brother. His life — like his cooking — is a blend of grit, purpose and creativity, all of which are felt in every dish.

Evolution is open for dinner Wednesday through Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. Blackbird is open daily, with varying hours. Reservations are available on OpenTable. For more information, visit 42hotel.com.