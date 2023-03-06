Woman dead in Coney Island hit-and-run

A woman is dead and a teenager is injured after a hit-and-run in Coney Island on March 3.

Tamika Richards was crossing the intersection of Mermaid Avenue at W. 24th Street at around 8:50 p.m., when a red pick-up truck traveling westbound struck her in the intersection, according to police.

The other victim, who was reportedly Richards’ child, was also hit in the intersection.

Paramedics rushed Richards to Coney Island Hospital, but she was later pronounced dead. The teen victim, meanwhile, was taken to NYU Langone Hospital where they remain in stable condition.

After hitting the two pedestrians, the vehicle fled the scene, continuing down Mermaid Ave westbound and got away before being detained by police.

There have been no arrests in this case, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Council Member Selvena Brooks-Powers, who represents Queens, commented on the tragedy, saying that more action was needed to help solve hit-and-run crimes.

“Every single time life is lost on city streets, impacted families need swift justice,” said Brooks-Powers in a statement March 5. “Last year about a third of all traffic fatalities were hit-and-runs, yet the New York Police Department only managed to solve 4 of them.”

The Council Member also said that she and colleagues in City Council were pushing legislation to incentivize those with information that could lead to the arrests of individuals who have committed hit-and-run crimes.

“Justice must be pursued everywhere it’s needed,” Brooks-Powers said. “My colleagues and I in the City Council have legislation on the table that would reward good Samaritans who help us find those wanted for questioning so that a full investigation can be completed.”

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to report it to NYC Crime Stoppers.

