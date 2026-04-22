Council Member Chi Ossé arrested, thrown to ground by NYPD, during deed theft eviction protest

Brooklyn Council Member Chi Ossé was arrested earlier this morning while “attempting to prevent deed theft eviction,” according to a post on Instagram.

A video posted to his account shows the pol in a confrontation with an officer, audibly telling them to “get off him.” Officers then pull him over a fence, where he had been lying on the ground, and place him under arrest. Onlookers gathered nearby can be heard protesting, shouting “What are you doing?” and “No,” as he is led to a police vehicle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chi Ossé (@chiosse)

The incident occurred at 212 Jefferson Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, where a rally was being held to support a homeowner facing a dispute over the property.

In a statement shared on his account, Ossé’s office said: “Council Member Chi Ossé was just arrested while defending his constituent, Carmella Charrington, from eviction. This is the result of deed theft and the ongoing displacement of Black homeowners in Bed-Stuy. Our office is closely monitoring this situation and will provide updates as this develops.”

They added that their office has “pushed for an eviction moratorium for homeowners facing deed theft.”

“Not another Black homeowner should have their home stolen. Until deed theft ends, we will fight every day.”

According to the NYPD, City marshals attempted to execute a court-ordered eviction in Bed-Stuy this morning but were blocked by protesters outside the building. After calling for NYPD backup at 7:42 a.m., they arrived on scene 13 minutes later citing an inability to “carry out this court order ” due to the protesters.

After issuing multiple warnings to disperse, the NYPD made four arrests, charging officials with “obstruction of governmental administration and disorderly conduct.”

They added that Charrington’s eviction stems from an ongoing legal case involving a vacate order and production of her father, a ward of the state of Georgia. After failing to comply, she was held in civil contempt earlier this month and briefly detained at Rikers Island before her release on April 21.

Ossé, who represents New York City’s District 36 covering Bed-Stuy and North Crown Heights, has been a staunch advocate against deed theft in his district, known as the “illegal transfer of property ownership without a homeowner’s knowledge or consent.” In March, he stood by Borough President Antonio Reynoso and others petitioning to help “Black and Brown homeowners in rapidly gentrifying neighborhoods where property values are skyrocketing.”

At that press conference, Ossé pointed to his own family’s experience, saying his grandmother had been affected by deed theft — fueling his commitment to the issue.

“One of the results and reasons for that is deed theft that is impacting the streets of Black Brooklyn,” he said. “Deed theft is one of the most cruel crimes committed in our city. It is abuse inflicted primarily on the seniors who built our communities.”

Mayor Zohran Mamdani called the arrest of Ossé “incredibly concerning” and said his administration would follow up on both the circumstances of the arrest and the housing dispute that prompted the protest.

Speaking at an unrelated press conference in Queens, Mamdani said Ossé had been “on the front lines” of efforts to combat deed theft — an issue he said is especially prevalent in the council member’s district — and praised his work to keep attention on the problem while defending a constituent from eviction.

In a statement on X, Council Speaker Julie Menin said she has “seen the concerning video of my colleague being aggressively pushed to the ground and arrested during a protest.”

Menin added that her office is in touch with Ossé’s team and the NYPD to ensure he is released “quickly and safely.”

Ossé was held at the 79th Precinct, his office said. At 10:57 a.m., his office posted on Instagram, urging Brooklyn residents to “show up” at the precinct to “call for his release” and to support efforts addressing deed theft.

At 3:16, Ossé posted to X that he was released and undergoing a medical evaluation for injuries that occurred at the arrest. Among those arrested were Vanessa Nunez and Drew Larson, who remain in custody at the hospital, and Cedric Chang-Lau, who remains in custody at the precinct. Ossé said he is calling for their “swift release.”

Additional reporting by Adam Daly and Gabriele Holtermann

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more updates.