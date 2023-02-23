After-school attack: Three Coney Island teens indicted over death of 17-year-old

A 13-year-old charged with murder is facing life behind bars for his alleged role in the killing of 17-year-old Nyheem Wright in an after-school assault, District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced Wednesday.

Two other teenage boys, aged 14 and 16, were indicted on manslaughter charges for allegedly punching and kicking Wright during the Coney Island assault.

Paramedics rushed to the scene near West 30th Street and Mermaid Avenue at around 3:15 p.m. and took Wright to a local hospital, but he later died of a stab wound to his torso, prosecutors said.

“Nyheem Wright had his whole life ahead of him when he was brutally and senselessly murdered, and my heart goes out to his family, friends and all those impacted by this horrific crime,” Gonzalez said. “That this terrible attack was allegedly committed by young teenagers is shocking and heartbreaking, but we will not tolerate this kind of violence in Brooklyn, and my office will vigorously seek justice on Nyheem’s behalf.”

The suspects were arraigned Wednesday before Brooklyn Supreme Court on an indictment in which they are variously charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and first- and second-degree gang assault.

Prosecutors allege that Wright and his twin brother were surrounded by the three defendants in front of a strip mall when a fight ensued, purportedly stemming from a dispute over a girl.

The 14 and 16-year-old boys allegedly kicked and punched Wright about the head and body while the 13-year-old allegedly charged at the victim and stabbed him in the torso, according to investigators.

The defendants, who fled the scene and turned themselves into police two days later, are due to appear in court again on 12 April.

According to the DA’s office, the 13-year-old faces nine years to life in prison if convicted and is being held without bail. The two other defendants face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the top count with which they are charged.

The 14-year-old’s bail is set at $50,000 cash or $75,000 bond while the 16-year-old’s bail is set at $75,000 cash or $100,000 bond.