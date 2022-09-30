Quantcast

Cops in search of duo who brutally robbed man in Bushwick

One of two suspects being sought by police for a violent robbery in Bushwick.
NYPD

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two men they say mugged a 29-year-old on Starr Street on Sept. 21.

Authorities say the two men were last seen entering the subway station near Wyckoff and Starr streets in Brooklyn at around 8:45 p.m. that evening, after stealing the victim’s iPhone and AirPods.

The victim told police he was walking between Irving Avenue and Wyckoff Street when the duo approached him, pinned him against a parked car and said, “My boy has a gun, give us everything you got. Make it easy.”

Police say that when the victim started screaming for help, the brutes put him in a chokehold, causing him to lose consciousness. They then took the opportunity to swipe his devices.

One of the suspects is described by police as being in his mid-30s, 270 pounds, approximately 6’1″ and bald. He is said to have a large build and goatee, and was last seen wearing a t-shirt, sneakers, jeans and eyeglasses.

The second suspect is described by police as being about 30 years old, 130 pounds and approximately 5’10” tall. He is said to have a slim build and a full beard, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, multi-colored shorts and white sneakers.

The second of two suspects wanted for a brutal mugging on Starr Street in Bushwick.NYPD

The victim sustained minor injuries and was taken to nearby Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

Reports of robbery are up 50 percent year-to-date in the 83rd Precinct, where the incident occurred, according to NYPD data. As of Sept. 25, when the most recent data is available, there were 241 robberies in the Bushwick precinct — up from 160 during the same time frame last year.

In all, six of the seven major crime categories — rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny and grand larceny auto — are up year-to-date. However, murders are down 40 percent.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

