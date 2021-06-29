Councilmember Farah Louis expected to make full recovery after car crash

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Brooklyn Councilmember Farah Louis was involved in a car crash Monday morning. She was rushed to the hospital in serious condition but is expected to make a full recovery, according to her office.

Through a spokesperson, Louis said she is praying for the recovery of the other motorist involved in the crash, who is also hospitalized.

The incident occurred at around 7:10 am on June 28 near the intersection of Kings Highway and Avenue J, within the confines of the 63rd Precinct. Authorities say a 32-year-old man was riding southbound on a motorcycle when he “T-Boned” Louis’ vehicle, which was heading eastbound.

The councilmember was not speeding and was driving through a green light when the motorist crashed into her side of her vehicle, according to cops.

Both Louis and the male driver of the motorcycle were taken to the hospital, though the man only suffered minor injuries.

No arrests were made but an investigation is ongoing by the NYPD’s collision and investigation squad.

Louis currently represents the 45th Council District, made up of Flatbush, Midwood, Flatlands, East Flatbush and parts of Marine Park. Preliminary unofficial results from the Board of Elections show that she has retained her seat in the primary.

This story first appeared on PoliticsNY.com.

Update (Tuesday, 10:15 am): This story has been updated as to not refer to the crash as an accident.