‘A mural for everyone’: Young artists beautify Kings County Family Court

Young artists from Creative Art Works unveiled their mural, “The Sun Will Rise Again,” which now sits inside Kings County Family Court.
Photo by Sofie Kato

A group of young artists unveiled a mural at Kings County Family Court on Aug. 12 as part of a partnership with Creative Art Work, a nonprofit that “empowers young New Yorkers through art.” The project was completed through CAW’s Public Art Youth Employment program.

Over five weeks, CAW youth apprentices ages 16 to 24 designed and pitched their concept, titled “The Sun Will Rise Again,” before bringing it to life on panels inside the courthouse. The finished piece was revealed at a ceremony attended by family, friends and court judges.

The mural features vibrant Brooklyn imagery, including the Brooklyn Bridge and the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Arch at Grand Army Plaza. Surrounding them are birds, butterflies and pink whales, all set against a sunset backdrop.

“One of our first lessons in this program was the definition of public art. What does it mean, who is it for and why do we create it?” artist Hilary Lee said at the ceremony. “Working these past few weeks, I can give you our answer: this is a mural for everyone.”

The mural was created through CAW’s Public Art Youth Employment Program, which produced five other projects across the city.Photo by Sofie Kato

“Everyone who enters this courthouse leaves with our support,” Lee added. “We help everyone who comes in, no matter what. And that’s exactly the impression we want to give our community. We are all that village raising these children.”

Supervising Judge Gilbert Taylor praised the program and its values.

“We talked about the design and concepts we wanted them to consider incorporating into the work. It included elements of light, peace, unity, resilience and hope,” he said. “As we think about everyone who comes to our court, we know those indicators in this art would be uplifting to those who work and come here.”

Artists ages 16 to 24 spent five weeks creating the mural.Photo by Sofie Kato

The unveiling at the courthouse is one of six CAW projects across the city this summer, extending the nonprofit’s 11-year partnership with Kings County Family Court while uplifting young artists and their community.

