Police seek suspect after daylight shooting in Crown Heights

Yellow police tape cordons off the intersection of Buffalo Avenue and St. John Place after a daylight shooting Wednesday in Crown Heights.

Detectives are still searching for the suspect wanted in connection to a broad daylight shooting in Crown Heights Wednesday afternoon.

Officers from the 77th Precinct responded around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 10 to Buffalo Avenue and St. John Place, where they found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

Paramedics rushed the man to Brookdale Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

In the 77th Precinct, which encompasses Crown Heights, shootings are down nearly 48% year to date as of Sept. 7, when the most recent NYPD data was available. Eleven shootings had been reported so far this year, compared with 21 during the same period in 2024.