Detectives investigate fatal shooting of young man in Crown Heights

Crime scene investigators examine the area where a man in his 20s was shot multiple times in Crown Heights.

Authorities are investigating after a man in his 20s was shot dead in Crown Heights on Sunday.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at 1008 St. Marks Ave., near Prospect Place just after 7:19 p.m. on Oct. 27. Officers arrived to find the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

Paramedics rushed the victim — whose identity has not yet been released by police — to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are currently searching for two men in sweatshirts who were seen fleeing the scene. As of now, no arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

As of Oct. 22, when the most recent NYPD data is available, there were 22 reported shootings so far this year Brooklyn’s 77th Precinct, which encompasses Crown Heights. That represents a 15% uptick from 2023, according to the data.