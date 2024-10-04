City issues vacate order for Crown Heights building with ‘large hole’ in facade

The FDNY evacuated the building on Oct. 1 after the public raised the alarm following a viral video of the facade.

A Crown Heights apartment building was evacuated on Monday after residents discovered a massive hole in the facade being held up by a single wooden beam.

The Department of Buildings (DOB) responded to multiple complaints and issued an immediate vacate order for the property at 40 Hampton Place, citing illegal construction work and dangerous structural conditions.

During their inspection, they discovered extensive illegal construction work, including unpermitted electrical work, the installation of a gas-fired water heater in the cellar without the required air vent, as well as unauthorized demolition works.

Inspectors also found cracks, holes and other structural damage on the second and third floors of the building.

The hole, which was supported by a small beam, sparked community concern after a video posted by @WhatisNY went viral. NYC’s deputy mayor for operations, Meera Joshi, took to X, formerly Twitter, to commend the public on their quick response to the issue.

“The old adage is that New Yorkers turn a blind eye — when in fact our city is full of civically minded people who keep an eye out and care for each other. Thanks @whatisny and everyone who flagged this for @NYC_Buildings & very likely saved lives,” Joshi posted. “The city at its best.”

A DOB spokesperson said in a statement that it issued a full vacate order on the property “due to the dangerous conditions and in the interest of public safety.”

Inspectors cited the building’s owner, who was not present during the inspection, with seven violations for performing work without permits. The violations have a combined penalty of $15,350.

The DOB also ordered the owner to hire a professional engineer to assess the building’s structural stability and submit a report.

The fire department evacuated the building at around midday Monday prior to the DOB’s arrival, and it remained unoccupied during the inspection.

Displaced residents of the four-story building were offered emergency relocation assistance by the American Red Cross. The charity did not respond to Brooklyn Paper’s request for comment at the time of publication.