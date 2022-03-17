Dom De Marco, patriarch of legendary Di Fara Pizza, dies at 85

Domenico “Dom” De Marco, Brooklyn’s beloved pizza patriarch who founded Di Fara Pizza and baked its legendary pies for over 50 years, has passed away, his family said Thursday. He was 85.

De Marco’s death was shared on Facebook Thursday morning by his daughter, Margie De Marco Mieles, and was first reported by Brooklyn Magazine. No cause was given, nor was a date of his passing, but De Marco Mieles said his death had been kept “private for good reasons.”

“My world revolved around my dad. I worked alongside him since I was a little girl,” De Marco Mieles wrote on Facebook. “He used to take me to Italy every summer up until I turned 19 yrs old. He was the hardest working man I know and he was a leader and will remain a leader through his legacy. It is with a broken heart that I must share that he has left my mom, my brothers, my sister, myself and all those that loved him because it was his time. My dad “Dom” was 85 years old and all our hearts will be broken.”

De Marco, who had immigrated from Italy to Brooklyn in the 1950s, opened Di Fara at the corner of Avenue J and East 15th Street in 1965 with a partner named Farina, and the name of the store remained a portmanteau of the two founders’ names even after De Marco bought out his colleague in the 1970s. Over time, the pizzeria became renowned throughout the city, and De Marco’s pie would eventually become generally understood as one of the best, if not the best, pizzas in the entire city.

De Marco worked behind the Midwood counter well into his 80s, sprinkling with love his mozzarella di bufala and San Marzano tomatoes imported from the old country onto pies for the customers braving lines around the corner to get a nosh of the famous pie.

Slices ultimately cost a whopping $5 a pop, and the restaurant was shut down by the city and state on a number of occasions for a bevy of reasons, from health code violations like pervasive presence of vermin, to tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid taxes.

But the store always reopened, and people continued to flock from all over the city, country, and world to get a taste of De Marco’s creation.

Di Fara was closed Thursday afternoon.