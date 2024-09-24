A B.I.G. celebration! DOT selling limited edition Biggie street signs to commemorate debut album anniversary

Left: Leroy Mccarthy poses with a street sign honoring the legacy of Biggie Smalls on the 27th anniversary of Biggie’s death in 2023. Replica signs are now being sold by the DOT in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the rapper’s debut album. Right: A mural commemorating Brooklyn icon Biggie Smalls in Bed-Stuy.

In celebration of the hip-hop legacy of Brooklyn’s Christopher “Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace, the New York City Department of Transportation on Monday announced the release of limited-edition street signs marking the 30th anniversary of Biggie’s debut album, “Ready to Die.”

Only 100 handmade signs were made available for purchase at $75 each through CityStore, the official store of New York City, selling out within hours of the drop. To maintain exclusivity, each customer was limited to one sign.

“Notorious B.I.G. famously said to ‘Spread love – it’s the Brooklyn way,’ and now as a tribute to the legacy of an iconic rapper and storyteller, we are excited to offer a unique opportunity for you to own a piece of NYC history that commemorates his Brooklyn street,” NYC Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said in a statement. “We hope his fans go check it out – and stay tuned for our next monthly sign drop, which will allow all who love New York City to celebrate the people, places, and special occasions that make it the greatest city in the world.”

Biggie’s influence extends far beyond music, serving as a powerful symbol of Brooklyn’s rich cultural narrative. The official street sign, located at the corner of St. James Place and Fulton Street in Clinton Hill, where Wallace grew up, commemorates his lasting impact on both the community and the music industry.

“Biggie Smalls is an absolute icon of our city, someone whose talent and artistry were honed right here on Fulton Street in Brooklyn,” said Laurie Cumbo, commissioner for the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs. “Now thanks to DOT, New Yorkers have the opportunity to honor Christopher Wallace in the New York-est way possible – with their very own official city street sign.”

“Ready to Die,” Biggie’s debut studio album, was released in September, 1994 and remains a pivotal work in hip-hop history. The album achieved six-times platinum certification and features timeless hits like “Juicy,” “Big Poppa,” and “One More Chance.”

The late artist was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020, and his debut album was added to the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry in 2024 for its cultural significance.

Fans who missed the drop are encouraged to stay tuned for future limited-edition releases honoring NYC icons.

Update (Sept. 24 at 10:30 a.m.): This story has been updated to reflect that the signs are now sold out.