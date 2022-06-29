Driver, 67, in critical condition after three-vehicle Flatlands crash

A 67-year-old man is in critical condition after cops say he blew through a red light on Ralph Avenue and East 66th Street in Flatlands Tuesday night.

The driver was traveling along Ralph Avenue toward the intersection of Avenue L at around 5:45 p.m. on June 28, when authorities say he entered a designated left turn lane, disobeyed a steady red light and proceeded along the thoroughfare. It was at that point, cops say, he struck a B47 bus heading toward Kings Plaza Mall.

Upon impact, the man’s 2003 Toyota Camry was catapulted back into the northbound lane of Ralph Avenue, where the vehicle collided head-on with a 2015 Ford pick-up truck.

The man’s car quickly caught fire and he was pulled out by good samaritans on scene. Firefighters and police officers with the 63rd Precinct quickly jumped in to perform CPR on the man, who was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he remains in critical condition Wednesday morning.

A 33-year-old bus passenger and her 4-year-old daughter were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital complaining of pain but in stable condition. Additionally, the 42-year-old driver of the pick-up truck was transported to Brookdale Hospital, also in pain but stable condition.

Cops say the driver of the Ford may have experienced a medical episode at the wheel.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.