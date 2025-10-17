Driver who hit three pedestrians in Coney Island, killing one, had been struck by second vehicle: NYPD

The minivan driver who struck three pedestrians in Coney Island on Wednesday had been struck by another driver, police said.

An investigation of the fatal Coney Island crash that killed one pedestrian and injured two others has revealed more details about the incident, police said Thursday.

On Oct. 15, the driver of a minivan struck three people — an 89-year-old woman, a 75-year-old woman and 43-year-old woman — on the sidewalk outside a Neptune Avenue shopping center. The 89-year-old woman, who had initially been identified by police as being 75 years old, was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where she was pronounced dead. The other victims taken to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition.

The 89-year-old woman has since been identified as Surf Avenue resident Klara Litvak.

Cops initially believed the driver, an 89-year-old man, had reversed onto the sidewalk, and sources said he may have been suffering a medical episode at the time of the crash. The ongoing investigation, though, has found that an 83-year-old woman driving a Nissan Sentra struck the front of the minivan, and the collision forced the minivan to jump the curb and strike the pedestrians.

The minivan driver was hospitalized in stable condition, police said, and the 83-year-old woman remained on the scene after the crash. No arrests have been made in connection with the crash.

So far this year, pedestrian deaths resulting from car crashes are up across Brooklyn, per the latest NYPD statistics, even though the overall number of crashes is down. In the 60th Precinct, where Wednesday’s crash occurred, there had been 84 crashes involving pedestrians as of Oct. 12, up 4% from the same time last year, though the precinct had not seen any pedestrian fatalities.