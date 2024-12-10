Luxury-labeled drugs and loaded guns uncovered in Williamsburg drug bust

Photo courtesy of the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor for the City of New York

DEA laboratory analysis determined that kilogram packages included 33 kilograms of cocaine, some labelled ‘MOËT’ and ‘AMIRI,’ and over six kilograms of fentanyl, some marked with Louis Vuitton symbols.

A Williamsburg man is facing charges for allegedly running a large-scale drug packaging and distribution operation following an eight-month wiretap investigation, authorities announced Tuesday.

George Capella, 45, was arrested on Dec. 4 after law enforcement officials reportedly seized approximately 33 kilograms of cocaine, over six kilograms of fentanyl, $420,000 in cash, eight loaded firearms, and drug paraphernalia during a raid on his residence and vehicles, according to the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor (SNP).

Capella was arraigned Dec. 5 in Manhattan Criminal Court, where Judge Rachel Pauley denied a bail request and ordered him remanded.

Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget Brennan said the haul of the investigation was “startling, even to seasoned investigators.”

“Money, drugs, and paraphernalia seized from the defendant’s cars and home have all the hallmarks of a major drug packaging and distribution operation,” said Brennan. “Prosecutors and investigators put tremendous effort into tracking this drug importation and distribution operation over eight months. Their determination and long hours undoubtedly saved many lives.”

Prior to Capella’s arrest, the New York Drug Enforcement Task Force (NYDETF), which includes agents from the DEA New York Division, the NYPD, and the New York State Police, conducted the wiretap investigation, dubbed “Operation Interstate Powder.”

Authorities then began surveillance on Capella’s residence at 151 Leonard Street in Williamsburg.

On Dec. 4, investigators allegedly saw him retrieve two suspected kilogram-sized packages of narcotics from a black Honda Accord parked outside his building before entering his residence. Hours later, Capella left in a Lincoln Aviator, which was stopped by law enforcement nearby. Officials say they recovered seven cell phones from the vehicle.

After obtaining court-authorized SNP search warrants, officers searched the Honda Accord, Lincoln Aviator, and Capella’s residence. Inside the Honda, investigators reportedly found 33 kilogram-sized packages of cocaine and over six kilograms of fentanyl. The drugs were labeled with luxury brands, including Moet and Louis Vuitton symbols.

Authorities said several of the narcotics were wrapped in various types of plastic packaging, including some with images of “Baby Yoda” from Star Wars.

Agents also allegedly recovered eight loaded firearms, three of which were hidden in a compartment inside the Honda, along with an imitation pistol. The Lincoln Aviator contained a drug residue-coated scale and another cell phone, authorities said.

A search of Capella’s also residence allegedly uncovered additional drugs and narcotics packaging equipment, including a kilogram press machine, a scale, and stamps. DEA laboratory tests confirmed the drugs included cocaine, fentanyl — some dyed pink — methamphetamine, and heroin packaged in glassine envelopes.

“This defendant, who allegedly profited off of the misery of drug addiction and peddled narcotics in our communities, will now be brought to justice,” said Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez in a joint statement. “I commend all of our law enforcement partners who worked on this case and made such a significant seizure of guns, cocaine, and fentanyl.”

Capella remains in custody as the investigation continues.