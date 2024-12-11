Where to see the Dyker Heights Christmas Lights: A guide to Brooklyn’s brightest holiday displays

Brooklyn Paper’s map highlights the biggest and brightest holiday displays in Dyker Heights, including fan-favorite blocks between 81st and 84th streets from 10th to 13th avenues. Here’s one of those houses, as seen in 2023.

Since everyone’s asking…

It’s the most wonderful time of the year in Dyker Heights (unless you’re looking for parking). Every winter, the southern Brooklyn neighborhood takes a cue from the North Pole, and becomes a winter wonderland of jaw-dropping holiday displays. And we’ve got the ultimate guide to help you navigate the Dyker Heights Christmas Lights.

Brooklyn Paper has put together a handy map highlighting the biggest and brightest homes in Dyker Heights.

First up, there’s the fan-favorite stretch in the upper 80s. While the actual number of participating homes vary each year, a bulk of the Dyker Heights Christmas Lights’ grandiose displays can be found between 81st and 84th streets, from 10th to 13th avenues.

These blocks are where the magic happens — think animated Santas, glittering reindeer, and enough twinkling lights to blind you (with joy!). If you’re looking for the iconic Dyker Heights experience, this is your spot.

But don’t stop there! While those blocks are the big draws, Dyker Heights is filled with hidden gems all over the area. Take a stroll down the side streets and explore the neighborhood’s nooks and crannies — you’ll find even more festive displays waiting to be discovered (and perhaps far fewer crowds.)

And don’t forget to pay your respects to the OG. Lucy Spata, credited as the pioneer of the age-old tradition, started decorating her home in 1986 after her parents passed away to honor her mother’s love for decorating.

Soon enough, Spata’s neighbors began joining in, bringing to life what is now known as the Dyker Heights Christmas Lights. Today, the holiday spectacle draws more than 100,000 visitors annually (some say even more).

Spata’s display typically employs enough nutcrackers to form an army — and boasts plenty of photo ops. And despite detractors (the Lights have historically caused some chaos for locals), she has vowed to only ever go bigger and brighter, telling Brooklyn Paper in 2023: “When you go pay my mortgage, then I’ll stop.”