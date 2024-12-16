A sign of hope: Dyker Heights’ ‘Believe’ house sparks joy this holiday season

Frank Mangano’s holiday light display in Dyker Heights honors his late father and brings festive joy to the neighborhood every year.

You’ve gotta see it to “believe” it.

While freezing winds and frigid weather sweep over thousands of visitors to Dyker Heights this holiday season, a house in the neighborhood’s heart offers warmth — and peace — with a “believe” sign on the roof, captivating attention on 83rd Street.

What started as a humble display has evolved into one of the neighborhood’s most iconic and dazzling destinations.

Frank Mangano, 47, was Christmas shopping in 2020 when he saw the giant sign. Without hesitation, he bought it. After the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the community, he wanted to add something big and meaningful to his holiday decorations.

“Unfortunately, it was a very bad year for a lot of people, so I knew I had to do the lights, and I had to do them big,” Mangano recalled. “I believe it was just meant to be because the sign fits perfectly up in front of the house, and people have branded this house as the ‘believe’ house.”

The sign’s meaning varies depending on who views it. For Mangano, it represents hope for brighter days ahead.

“I want people to believe that brighter days are ahead of them. And ever since then, that’s been one of the big hits of the house. And I’ll always have it there,” he said.

While thousands visit Dyker Heights each holiday season to see the elaborate Christmas lights, Mangano’s house at at 1023 83rd St. draws a special crowd. Visitors wait in long lines to take photos on the iconic red carpet in front of the house, at the bottom of the stairs.

The house is illuminated with large red, yellow and green lightbulbs hanging between the roof and a tree out front. Those giant lights add to the decorations throughout the property.

“That’s a staple decoration. We’ve modified every single one of those bulbs,” Mangano said. “Those bulbs had a little LED in them, so we removed that LED and basically put a bulb socket in every one of those.”

With an estimated 100 giant bulbs and over 50,000 lights, the decorations — including ornaments and figures — add a magical touch.

Among the display are eight wooden nutcrackers, dozens of penguins, and angels on the roof, who, according to Mangano, “are looking down on everyone, protecting them.”

Mangano’s tradition of decking out his home dates back to his childhood, when he helped his father set up Christmas lights in Bensonhurst.

“My father was my best friend. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2022,” Mangano said, noting the American flag on the side of his house as a tribute to his father, a veteran. “He used to help with the wiring. If a light went out or it was a problem I couldn’t fix, I would call him up and say, ‘Dad, I need your help,’ and he would come here and help me fix everything.”

Since moving to Dyker Heights in 2012, Mangano has continued to spread holiday cheer in the neighborhood as part of its famous Christmas lights display.

However, unpacking and setting up the decorations is no easy or inexpensive task. Mangano and his friend, Francis Buscema, begin preparations in early November, taking about two to three weeks to set up everything. Mangano also checks that all the lights are working.

“There is a price tag attached to that, but I view it as money well spent,” Mangano said. “It’s hard to estimate an exact dollar amount, but it would be tens of thousands of dollars through the years I have spent on decorations and lights.”

The reward, at least for the holiday season, is seeing his house featured on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, making it a must-see for visitors. Despite the daily crowds, Mangano hasn’t encountered any issues with tourists. Instead, he feels honored by the people who come to see something he has worked so hard on.

“I think there’s something magical about lights that just put you in a better mood,” he said. “It means a lot to me because I see its effect on others. I’m out there almost every night talking to and meeting different people. The children love it, and the adults do, too.”