East Flabush man charged in violent spree that left three women injured in Flatlands

The intersection of East 40th Sreet and Hubbard Pllace where Damally Cain allegedly attacked his first victim on Aug. 18.

An East Flatbush man accused of a violent spree that left three women injured was arraigned in Brooklyn Supreme Court on Monday on charges of attempted murder and assault, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office.

Police arrested 24-year-old Damally Cain on Aug. 22 in connection with the assaults after he allegedly left his passport and social security card at the scene of an attack on a 66-year-old woman on a Flatlands street.

Cain is accused of attacking the woman on the evening of Aug. 18 near the intersection of East 40th Street and Hubbard Place, where he allegedly pulled the woman to the ground from behind before punching and kicking her in the face, grabbing her by the hair, and slamming her head against the pavement.

Prosecutors said Cain fled the scene after a bystander stepped in, leaving behind his personal belongings. The victim was treated at Mount Sinai for bruises, lacerations and a forehead abrasion.

About 10 minutes later, Cain allegedly attacked another woman near 1707 Flatbush Ave., attempting to steal her phone and wallet. The 35-year-old victim told police Cain ripped a ponytail extension from her head, threw a drink in her face, and punched her.

Cain is also charged with third-degree assault for a separate attack on a 52-year-old woman that same afternoon. Surveillance footage allegedly shows Cain pulling the woman to the ground, injuring her elbow, knee and back.

“This defendant allegedly committed a series of terrifying and unprovoked attacks against multiple women, and my office is working diligently to ensure that he is no longer a danger to our community,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement. “We have no tolerance for this kind of random violence in Brooklyn.”

Cain was arraigned before Justice Deepa Ambekar on charges including second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, second-degree assault, and third-degree assault, among others. He is being held on $30,000 bond or $15,000 cash bail and is due back in court on Dec. 12.

After Cain’s arrest, the 66-year-old victim told the New York Post that she was relieved but still shaken by the attack. “It’s going to take a while for me to walk by myself like I used to do,” she said. “I’m afraid to walk by myself… It’s going to take me a while. It’s not easy.”