East Flatbush shooting leaves one dead

The gunman shot a 37-year-old dead inside a Bentley at 202 E. 91st St. in East Flatbush on April 24.

A gunman fatally shot a 37-year-old victim in East Flatbush on Monday, and police are on a manhunt to find the shooter.

First responders rushed to the scene near the corner of E. 91st and Winthrop streets, where they found the bloodied victim sitting inside a Bentley luxury car, with a gunshot wound to his shoulder and chest.

Cops also recovered a gun at the scene, according to the NYPD.

Paramedics rushed the wounded man to Kings County Hospital, and doctors later pronounced him dead.

Authorities are withholding the victim’s name until they can properly notify the man’s family.

Police have not yet made any arrests in connection with the deadly shooting, and the investigation remains ongoing.

In the 67th Police Precinct, where Monday’s deadly incident occurred, there had been 5 murders and 13 victims of gun violence between New Year’s Day and April 16, when the most recent NYPD data is available.

