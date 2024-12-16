Quantcast
This is an image of a man in a mask, symbolizing a robber.

Police & Fire

Man rescued from burning East New York building during weekend blaze

By Posted on
DSC_0867
Firefighters from Ladder Company 103 rescue a man from a burning home on Georgia Avenue in East New York.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Firefighters rescued a man from a burning home Saturday afternoon in East New York.

Crews responded to 705 Georgia Ave. at about 2:40 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the first floor of a two-story private home. Firefighters from Ladder Company 103 forced entry and found the man semi-conscious in heavy smoke.

The man was removed and handed off to paramedics, who transported him to NYC Health + Hospitals/Brookdale. He was listed in stable condition. Searches of the home found no one else inside.

Firefighters use multiple hoselines to extinguish the flames that consumed the first floor of the home.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

About 60 firefighters used three hoselines to extinguish the blaze, bringing the fire under control by 3:40 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by FDNY Fire Marshals.

About the Author

More East New York News

More from Around New York