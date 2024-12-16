Man rescued from burning East New York building during weekend blaze

Firefighters rescued a man from a burning home Saturday afternoon in East New York.
Crews responded to 705 Georgia Ave. at about 2:40 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the first floor of a two-story private home. Firefighters from Ladder Company 103 forced entry and found the man semi-conscious in heavy smoke.
The man was removed and handed off to paramedics, who transported him to NYC Health + Hospitals/Brookdale. He was listed in stable condition. Searches of the home found no one else inside.
About 60 firefighters used three hoselines to extinguish the blaze, bringing the fire under control by 3:40 p.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by FDNY Fire Marshals.