Man rescued from burning East New York building during weekend blaze

Firefighters from Ladder Company 103 rescue a man from a burning home on Georgia Avenue in East New York.

Sign up for our Brooklyn Paper email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Firefighters rescued a man from a burning home Saturday afternoon in East New York.

Crews responded to 705 Georgia Ave. at about 2:40 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the first floor of a two-story private home. Firefighters from Ladder Company 103 forced entry and found the man semi-conscious in heavy smoke.

The man was removed and handed off to paramedics, who transported him to NYC Health + Hospitals/Brookdale. He was listed in stable condition. Searches of the home found no one else inside.

About 60 firefighters used three hoselines to extinguish the blaze, bringing the fire under control by 3:40 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by FDNY Fire Marshals.