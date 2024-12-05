Lenape culture to takes center stage at inaugural Prospect Park Eenda-Lunaapeewahkiing fair

The Eenda-Lunaapeewahkiing Culture Fair will bring together Lenape and other Indigenous artists from around the region.

Prospect Park will host the inaugural Eenda-Lunaapeewahkiing Culture Fair this weekend, showcasing art, music, and culinary traditions from Lenape and other Indigenous communities.

The event is a collaboration between the Prospect Park Alliance, the Eenda-Lunaapeewahkiing Collective, and the American Indian Community House.

On Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8, more than a dozen Indigenous artisans will display their hand-crafted wares. Attendees will also be able to check out food vendors, participate in workshops, and experience the music, dancing, and drumming of The Red Blanket Singers.

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Picnic House and is free to the public. More information, including a list of some of the participating vendors, can be found on the event page online.