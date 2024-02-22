East New York woman charged for intentionally running over, killing 24-year-old victim

A 33-year-old East New York woman was charged for allegedly intentionally running over and killing another woman.

An East New York woman was indicted Wednesday for allegedly intentionally running over another woman in her car and killing her.

Naomi Broomes, 33, was charged with second-degree murder, leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, and criminal possession of a weapon. Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Vincent Del Giudice ordered that Broomes be held without bail until her next court date on May 17.

According to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office, an investigation found that on the evening of Jan. 11, 2024, the victim — 24-year-old Shakira Serrano — approached Broomes as she sat in her car in a parking lot at Louis Pink Houses in East New York.

Serrano — who had formerly been romantically involved with Broomes’ boyfriend — started arguing with Broomes, and reportedly kicked and hit her vehicle. Broomes’ boyfriend, who has not been named, walked into the parking lot and unsuccessfully tried to separate the two.

At some point, Broomes started driving and twice tried to strike Serrano as she struggled with the man, but missed. The man then shoved Serrano to the ground — and Broomes allegedly accelerated and ran her over, then fled the scene.

The altercation was recorded on nearby surveillance cameras. Broomes was arrested in connection with the incident on Jan. 24.

Paramedics rushed Serrano to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny told the New York Post last month that she had suffered an “internal decapitation” and that her ribs, arms, and shoulders were broken.

“This defendant allegedly escalated an argument by cold heartedly and intentionally killing a woman with her car then driving away,” said Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez in a statement. “This shocking and tragic murder was completely senseless and such violent behavior cannot be tolerated. We will now seek to hold the defendant accountable for her actions.”

Broomes faces 25 years in prison if convicted on the top charge.