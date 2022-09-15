Family lays three young children found dead in Coney Island to rest

The three children who were found dead in Coney Island earlier this week were laid to rest on Thursday at a Flatlands funeral home.

Family and friends of the victims gathered for a ceremony at the Caribe Funeral Home on Utica Avenue.

Zachery Merdy, 7, Liliam Merdy, 4, and 3-month-old Oliver Bondarev were pronounced dead early Monday morning, Sept. 12 after a gruesome police search discovered the young children unconscious and unresponsive along the Coney Island shoreline.

Officers from the 60th precinct found the children after responding to a call from a family member of the victims who had raised concern for the children’s welfare.

On Wednesday, Erin Merdy, the 30-year old mother of the children, was arrested and charged with three counts of murder for allegedly drowning her kids.

Police said Monday there was no prior history of neglect or abuse in the family.