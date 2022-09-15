Quantcast

Police & Fire

Family lays three young children found dead in Coney Island to rest

By
0
comments
Posted on
The family gathered at a funeral home in Flatlands on Thursday.
Family of the three children found dead along the Coney Island shoreline Monday gathered Thursday at a Flatlands funeral.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The three children who were found dead in Coney Island earlier this week were laid to rest on Thursday at a Flatlands funeral home.

Family and friends of the victims gathered for a ceremony at the Caribe Funeral Home on Utica Avenue.

Friends and family celebrate the life of three young children who died on Monday.
Friends and family mourn the deaths but celebrate the lives of three young children who died on Monday, Sept. 12. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Zachery Merdy, 7, Liliam Merdy, 4, and 3-month-old Oliver Bondarev were pronounced dead early Monday morning, Sept. 12 after a gruesome police search discovered the young children unconscious and unresponsive along the Coney Island shoreline.

Officers from the 60th precinct found the children after responding to a call from a family member of the victims who had raised concern for the children’s welfare.

coney island drowning arrest
Cops found Merdy on the boardwalk early on Monday morning, and discovered her children unresponsive on the beach a few hours later.Lloyd Mitchell

On Wednesday, Erin Merdy, the 30-year old mother of the children, was arrested and charged with three counts of murder for allegedly drowning her kids.

Police said Monday there was no prior history of neglect or abuse in the family. 

About the Author

Jada Camille

Jada Camille is a Nashville native who recently relocated to Brooklyn. She graduated from Lee University in Tennessee with a BA in Digital Media Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. When she isn’t writing you can find her wandering the streets of Brooklyn, being a self-professed coffee snob or watching her favorite comfort shows.

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Police Blotter

Latest News

Related Articles

More from Around New York