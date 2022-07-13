Father and son shot over parking spot in East Flatbush: Cops

A father and son are recovering in the hospital after being shot Tuesday in East Flatbush — allegedly over a parking spot.

Cops say the two men were locked in a heated dispute with another person outside 50 East 95th St. at around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, when the scene turned bloody as the enraged third person opened fire on the pair. The dad was shot in the buttocks while the son was shot in the stomach.

Both victims were taken to Kings County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and are expected to recover.

Police have taken a person-of-interest into custody, though the investigation remains ongoing.

The shootout occurred between East New York Avenue and Rutland Road, within the confines of the 67th Precinct, which year-to-date has seen a decrease in shooting incidents, according to Police Department data. Incidents are down more than 35 percent in the area as of July 10, when the most recent data is available, from 28 in 2021 to 18 within the same time frame this year.