FDNY adds names of those killed by post-9/11 illness to memorial wall

The Fire Department of New York updated its memorial of firefighters killed in the World Trade Center attacks on Tuesday, adding the names of members who died from post-9/11 illnesses.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro presided over a ceremony at the department’s Brooklyn headquarters, in which the names of 25 members were added to its memorial wall.

“On September 11, we lost 343 brave members, but our losses did not end that day,” said Nigro. “We made a solemn promise to never forget those men and women, and we make that same promise to the growing list of heroes who have given their lives to illnesses related to their work in rescue and recovery at the World Trade Center site.”

“This year, we are grateful to gather in person to remember these 25 extraordinary individuals,” he added.

Among the 25 names added are Lieutenant Donald Franz of Engine 329, Firefighter Anthony R. Iraci of Engine 155, and EMT Rene Sanchez.

As the 20th anniversary of the World Trade Center attacks passes, data shows that more people have now died from post-9/11 illnesses than were killed on the day of the attacks. Thousands of emergency workers who worked at Ground Zero afterward have been claimed by respiratory illnesses.

“We honor our promise to never forget by ensuring their memory lives on with their inclusion on our World Trade Center memorial wall,” Nigro said.