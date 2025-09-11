Quantcast
FDNY Rescue Company 2 honors fallen heroes on 24th anniversary of 9/11

Members of Rescue Company 2 stand in silent tribute during the 24th anniversary ceremony of the September 11 attacks.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Firefighters, family members and friends gathered Thursday at Rescue Company 2 in Crown Heights to honor the seven firefighters from the company who were killed during the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center.

Members of the 38th Battalion stood alongside representatives of the U.S. Marine Corps, the Paris Fire Brigade, and the Boston Fire Department in a solemn ceremony marking the 24th anniversary of the attacks.

The names of seven fallen firefighters from Rescue Company 2 are read aloud during a memorial service at the firehouse.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Captain Liam Flaherty of Rescue Company 2 addresses firefighters, families and guests during the 9/11 commemoration.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Firefighters, family and friends bow their heads in prayer during the memorial service in Brooklyn.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The service remembered Lieutenant Peter Martin and firefighters William Lake, Daniel Libretti, John Napolitano, Lincoln Quappe, Kevin O’Rourke and Edward Rall — all of whom made the ultimate sacrifice when the Twin Towers collapsed.

During a mass service, Rescue Company 2 Captain Liam Flaherty addressed the crowd, underscoring the enduring commitment of the FDNY to remembrance.

“The Rescue Company 2 family would like to thank everyone for showing up,” Flaherty said. “It is a model of the FDNY to never forget even though it was so long ago.”

Guests stand shoulder to shoulder as the names of Rescue Company 2’s fallen members are read aloud.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Known as “the Bulldog,” Rescue Company 2’s firehouse welcomed firefighters, families, and guests who gathered to honor the company’s fallen heroes on the 24th anniversary of 9/11.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Attendees, including current and retired firefighters, listen quietly during the 9/11 anniversary service.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Attendees, including current and retired firefighters, listen quietly during the 9/11 anniversary service.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

