FDNY Rescue Company 2 honors fallen heroes on 24th anniversary of 9/11

Members of Rescue Company 2 stand in silent tribute during the 24th anniversary ceremony of the September 11 attacks.

Firefighters, family members and friends gathered Thursday at Rescue Company 2 in Crown Heights to honor the seven firefighters from the company who were killed during the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center.

Members of the 38th Battalion stood alongside representatives of the U.S. Marine Corps, the Paris Fire Brigade, and the Boston Fire Department in a solemn ceremony marking the 24th anniversary of the attacks.

The service remembered Lieutenant Peter Martin and firefighters William Lake, Daniel Libretti, John Napolitano, Lincoln Quappe, Kevin O’Rourke and Edward Rall — all of whom made the ultimate sacrifice when the Twin Towers collapsed.

During a mass service, Rescue Company 2 Captain Liam Flaherty addressed the crowd, underscoring the enduring commitment of the FDNY to remembrance.

“The Rescue Company 2 family would like to thank everyone for showing up,” Flaherty said. “It is a model of the FDNY to never forget even though it was so long ago.”