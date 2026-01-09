Fire rips through East Flatbush home, cause under investigation

Firefighters battle a heavy fire inside a three-story private home on East 57 St. in East Flatbush on Thursday, Jan. 8. The blaze damaged the first and second floors.

Fire marshals are investigating the cause of a blaze that tore through a three-story private home in East Flatbush, damaging the first and second floors, officials said.

The fire broke out at 611 East 57 St. on Thursday, Jan. 8. Crews from Engine Company 310 and Ladder Company 174 were the first to arrive and encountered heavy fire conditions inside the attached dwelling.

About 60 firefighters rushed to the scene, stretching three hose-lines to bring the main body of the fire under control.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.