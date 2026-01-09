Quantcast
Fire rips through East Flatbush home, cause under investigation

Firefighters tackle all hands fire.
Firefighters battle a heavy fire inside a three-story private home on East 57 St. in East Flatbush on Thursday, Jan. 8. The blaze damaged the first and second floors.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Fire marshals are investigating the cause of a blaze that tore through a three-story private home in East Flatbush, damaging the first and second floors, officials said.

The fire broke out at 611 East 57 St. on Thursday, Jan. 8. Crews from Engine Company 310 and Ladder Company 174 were the first to arrive and encountered heavy fire conditions inside the attached dwelling.

FDNY firefighters advance multiple hose-lines into a three-story private dwelling on East 57 Street in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn as they work to knock down a heavy fire.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that damaged the first and second floors of a three-story private home on East 57 St. in East Flatbush.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

About 60 firefighters rushed to the scene, stretching three hose-lines to bring the main body of the fire under control.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

