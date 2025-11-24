Second Sunday shooting leaves man wounded in East Flatbush

A 34-year-old man was shot in the leg inside an East Flatbush home Sunday afternoon, marking the second shooting of the day for Brooklyn South detectives, police said.

Officers from the 67th Precinct found the victim on the first floor of a private residence at 521 East 40th St. just after 4:55 p.m. Paramedics took him to Brookdale Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, according to police. The victim’s identity had not been released by press time.

Investigators are searching for a man described as about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing roughly 175 pounds who fled onto East 40th Street after the shooting. No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Earlier in the day, around 1:55 p.m., officers from the 63rd Precinct responded to a ShotSpotter activation near Avenue K and Utica Avenue in Flatlands, where they found a 22-year-old man shot multiple times in the buttocks. Police said the victim was wounded in broad daylight on the street corner. EMS rushed the man to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

As of Nov. 16, when the latest NYPD data is available, shootings in the 67th Precinct — which covers East Flatbush and Remsen Village — were up more than 20%, with 29 shootings reported year to date, compared with 24 during the same period last year.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

With reporting by Meaghan McGoldrick O’Neil & Robert Pozarycki