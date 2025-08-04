Bloody scene: Triple shooting in East Flatbush injures three people

A BMW at the scene of an early morning triple shooting in Brooklyn was marked by a trail of blood and evidence collected by NYPD.

NYPD Brooklyn South detectives are investigating a triple shooting that occurred early Monday morning in East Flatbush.

Officers from the 67th Precinct responded to 1440 Utica Ave. shortly after 4:30 a.m. and found a 26-year-old man shot in the left leg and a 36-year-old man shot in the left hand. A 38-year-old man later arrived at a local hospital, reporting he had been shot in the left leg.

A trail of blood covered Glenwood Road and a BMW at the scene, along with a Boston Red Sox cap left as evidence.

Paramedics transported the two victims at the scene to Brookdale University Medical Center, where they are listed in stable condition.

An NYPD spokesperson said no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. There is no suspect description at this time.

According to NYPD data, shootings are up slightly year-to-date in Brooklyn’s 67th Precinct, which encompasses East Flatbush and Remsen Village. As of July 27, when the most recent data is available, there were 20 reported shootings in the area — up from 19 during the same time last year.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (888-57-PISTA for Spanish), submit a tip at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or message @NYPDTips on X (formerly Twitter). All calls and messages are kept confidential.