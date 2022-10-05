Fire tears through Sheepshead Bay Chopstix, damages row of Nostrand Avenue businesses

A harrowing three-alarm fire destroyed a row of commercial buildings in Sheepshead Bay Tuesday night, including popular Chinese restaurant Chopstix and a U.S. Army recruitment center.

More than 130 firefighters battled heavy smoke and fire, which officials say broke out in the basement of the beloved eatery, located at 3790 Nostrand Ave., just after 6:50 p.m.

Local Pam King watched as fire officials worked to battle the blaze, which first responders had a hard time knocking down because the basement of Chopstix was so stocked.

“I frequented the restaurant,” she said. “They made delicious egg foo young and everything else.”

Fire Department personnel worked to pull down ceilings and cut gates in the rear of building, eventually utilizing five hose lines to extinguish the inferno.

Searches throughout the buildings were negative and no civilians were hurt. A pair of firefighters, however, did suffer minor injuries.

The fire was placed under control at 9:15 p.m. Its will be determined by the city fire marshal’s office.